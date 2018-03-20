Watch how these robotic lifeguards will help save lives in Myrtle Beach this summer

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 41 Myrtle Beach Fire Department deploys robotic lifeguard Pause 122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 67 Murder suspect denied bond 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 77 Tiny House Promo Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department will have four "robotic lifeguards" to utilize this summer, which will help prevent people from drowning in the ocean. Jonathan Evans