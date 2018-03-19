Police are pictured at the scene of the Avista Resort.
Police are pictured at the scene of the Avista Resort.
Police are pictured at the scene of the Avista Resort.

Local

Boy trapped under water at North Myrtle resort hospitalized

By Christian Boschult And David Wetzel

cboschult@thesunnews.com

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 19, 2018 10:57 PM

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

A 12 year-old boy was taken to the hospital Monday night after getting caught under water at the Avista Resort's lazy river for around 10 minutes, according to a news release.

North Myrtle Beach Police were called to the Avista Resort around 9:45 p.m., according to the release.

A three-foot by three-foot grate covering a six-inch suction line that is part of the lazy river had been removed, according to the release, and one of the boy’s legs was sucked into the suction line, holding him underwater for what witnesses say may have been 10 minutes or so.

Police performed CPR on the boy after detecting a slight pulse, the release says, and the boy was transferred to Grand Strand Medical Center. His parents are there with him.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The release says police have begun an investigation into the incident.

There's no word on his condition.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

View More Video