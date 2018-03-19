Barefoot Landing getting more new stores, restaurants

Barefoot Landing is getting new stores and restaurants this year, according to a press release.
The release states that Blueberry's Grill, Faux Paws, Kentucky Mist Distillery, lo-kuhl, MyCup, Pure Lure, Savannah Bee Company, Sea & Sand Jewelry, Southern Edge Knife Works and a new Mexican restaurant will join to already existing area.
This will be the second location for Blueberry's Grill, with the first location at 7931 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach. The restaurant serves breakfast, brunch and lunch.
Close to Bully's Pub and Unberto's, lo-kuhl, a gift shop carrying local products including jams, jellies, candles and more will open.
The Savannah Bee Company will sell products centered around raw honey and honeycomb. Near the store, Pure Lure will open, carrying brands like Salt Life, Patagonia, Orvis and Guy Harvey.
MyCup offers insulated drink ware and Southern Edge Knife Works sells kitchen cutlery, knives and accessories.
Kentucky Mist Distillery will offer homemade moonshine and Faux Paws is a pet boutique.
The Mexican restaurant is owned by Homegrown Hospitality Group, who own Glying Fish Public Market & Grill.
The announcement comes amid changes to Barefoot Landing. Lulu's by Lucy Buffett is the feature among the changes, creating a new area known as Dockside Village.
In addition to the 400-seat restaurant and outdoor dining area at Lulu's, the restaurant will have live music nightly, a large sandy beach, a ropes climbing course, an arcade and other activities.
Lulu's will also be home to "Lulu's Shag Beach Bar."
“Barefoot Landing has always been a relaxing and unique destination for the entire family to enjoy,” Kim Kelley, marketing manager at Burroughs & Chapin, parent company of Barefoot Landing, said in the press release. “As we continue to enhance the property, adding to the natural beauty and coastal charm with unique and one-of-a-kind shops, great culinary experiences, as well as fresh landscaping, enhanced facades, blue stone walkways, and gas lighting, we welcome our guests to enjoy their new Barefoot.”
