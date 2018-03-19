Looking for a job? This new location is ready to hire

A new theater coming to the Myrtle Beach area will be holding two job fairs this month in hopes to hire full- and part-time employees and recruit volunteers.
The Asher Theatre, opening April 13, will have a job fair from 4-6 p.m. March 22 and 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 27 at 3237 Waccamaw Blvd., the former location of Waccamaw Pottery.
In a press release, the theater announced it is looking to hire people ages 18 to 80, and encourages students and retirees to apply. Volunteer, full- and part-time positions are available in all areas related to theater operations and services, including retail, customer service and sales, the release said.
The theater, a throwback to cotton clubs of the '30s with a Vegas-cabaret style, will showcase family entertainment "unique" to the Myrtle Beach area, according to the release. The location will seat between 200 and 300 people, the release said.
Those interested are encouraged to bring resumes, but are not required to.
Another theater is set to open March 30. Five Star Venue will open its doors and plans to host shows including a hypnosis show and another that will be broadcast online.
For more information about Asher Theatre, visit www.ashertheatre.com.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
