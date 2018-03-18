More Videos

The Blue Angels will be showing off along the Grand Strand at the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show. U.S. Navy

Local

Here's how you can be a part of the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

By Megan Tomasic

mtomasic@thesunnews.com

March 18, 2018 11:30 AM

Want to be a part of the Wings Over Myrtle beach Air Show? Now's your chance.

Volunteers are needed for the show, which will be held April 28 and 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.

An online application lists various jobs including food and beverage booths, greeters, ticket booth tellers and helicopter attendants, to name a few.

In order to volunteer, applicants must by 16 years or older, according to the Wings Over Myrtle Beach website.

This is the first time the Blue Angels will fly across the Grand Strand. They will perform in their six gold-and-blue F-18 Hornets.

In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be world-class aerobatic and war-bird performers.

Tickets can be bought on the Wings Over Myrtle Beach website.

