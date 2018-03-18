Here's how you can be a part of the Wings Over Myrtle Beach Air Show

Want to be a part of the Wings Over Myrtle beach Air Show? Now's your chance.
Volunteers are needed for the show, which will be held April 28 and 29 at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.
An online application lists various jobs including food and beverage booths, greeters, ticket booth tellers and helicopter attendants, to name a few.
In order to volunteer, applicants must by 16 years or older, according to the Wings Over Myrtle Beach website.
This is the first time the Blue Angels will fly across the Grand Strand. They will perform in their six gold-and-blue F-18 Hornets.
In addition to the Blue Angels, there will be world-class aerobatic and war-bird performers.
Tickets can be bought on the Wings Over Myrtle Beach website.
