Here's how much Brad Dean will make in Puerto Rico

Since announcing his resignation as head of the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, Brad Dean is facing pressure from Puerto Rican news media after announcing he'll be CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization.
In a video interview with NotiCel, a Puerto Rican news outlet, Dean clarifies "allegations of corruption" after an investigation over campaign donations. Dean also gives details about his compensation in his new role — tens of thousands less than he was making in Myrtle Beach.
Dean was asked if the FBI investigated and said no investigative body came to talk to him.
"I did nothing illegal or inappropriate," Dean said in the video. "These allegations of corruption, fraud and illegal political contributions are untrue. This matter was thoroughly investigated and to date, no one has been charged with any wrongdoing."
Dean, in another interview, shared his salary and benefit information for his new job — $250,000 a year with an incentive plan that gives him a chance to make 30 percent of his salary on top of that.
"I earned a lot more in Myrtle Beach," Dean said, adding his total compensation as head of the chamber was $445,000 last year. His salary was $310,000, he said.
Asked if he would have a body guard or driver, Dean said no. He will receive $750 a month for a car allowance, he said in the video.
He'll also be provided with temporary housing for six months, he said.
The organization will pay for his family to relocate and for several flights between Puerto Rico and South Carolina until his family is able to move, Dean said.
Dean made it clear to journalists in the room when the video was recorded that it's important for the DMO to be transparent and to start out on the right foot.
The nearly 15-year leader of the chamber announced his new position Wednesday, one day after his resignation. Dean told the Puerto Rican news outlet that everything with his new job "all came about in the last two weeks."
In Puerto Rico, Dean will work for the not-for-profit organization that was created in March 2017 through bi-partisan legislation. It provides a $25 million annual investment to manage global marketing, sales and promotion of Puerto Rico.
Dean said he started his career in Puerto Rico and that was where he met his wife, Myriam.
Reporter Megan Tomasic contributed to this report.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
