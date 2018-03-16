Here's how much Brad Dean will make in Puerto Rico

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims Pause 67 Murder suspect denied bond 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 77 Tiny House Promo 136 Tiny House Builder in Conway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Brad Dean is facing pressure from Puerto Rican news media after announcing he'll be CEO of the new Puerto Rico Destination Marketing Organization. NotiCel, a Puerto Rican news outlet, interviewed Dean this week. He shared his salary and benefit information for his new job. Here are a few clips from that interview. NotiCel

