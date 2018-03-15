North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center receives award

The North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center won "Safety Division of the Year" award for 2017, according to a press release.
According to the release, the center has gone two years without an at-fault accident or injury.
The goal of the award, which is awarded by the city's Risk Management Division, is to show which department has shown the most improvement in safety.
In 2017, the center also increased the number of safety training events hosted. The group went from one training session per employee in 2016 to four per employee in 2017.
