How Mocha the Mountain Lion made Socastee her home for almost 20 years

Mocha the Mountain Lion lived in Socastee for 20 years after her owner, Chuck Bunnell, took ownership of her when she was young. Mocha lived to be about 19 years old before her recent death from old age. Bunnell plans to have her cremated. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

