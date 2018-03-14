Grand Strand honors Parkland victims on #NationalWalkoutDay

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 122 Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims Pause 67 Murder suspect denied bond 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 25 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 87 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 77 Tiny House Promo 136 Tiny House Builder in Conway Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Coastal Carolina University honored the victims of the Parkland high school shooting by chiming its bell tower 17 times, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University

Coastal Carolina University honored the victims of the Parkland high school shooting by chiming its bell tower 17 times, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University