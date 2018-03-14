Grand Strand honors Parkland victims on #NationalWalkoutDay

Students and teachers across the country walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, but also to raise awareness of gun violence in America.
On the Grand Strand, Coastal Carolina University rang its bell tower 17 times at 10 a.m.
Horry County Schools announced Monday it would allow students to organize activities inside their respective schools, but if students walked out of the school, as the national protest was intended, they potentially could face disciplinary action.
The Sun News had reporters and videographers at two schools this morning: St. James and Carolina Forest high schools.
A videographer at Carolina Forest High School wasn't allowed on school property as the gates to the school were locked with a security guard standing nearby.
Amanda Butler was stuck in the line. She didn't expect to be "shut out" today, but said she's OK with it.
Butler said she hopes students are able to express themselves freely.
"I think it would be a great opportunity for them to actually use their voice to express themselves," she said.
At St. James High School, the 17 names of the victims were read aloud and students walked out of class into the hallways. They also observed a moment of silence.
