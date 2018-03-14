More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Coastal Carolina University honored the victims of the Parkland high school shooting by chiming its bell tower 17 times, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University
Coastal Carolina University honored the victims of the Parkland high school shooting by chiming its bell tower 17 times, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University

Local

Grand Strand honors Parkland victims on #NationalWalkoutDay

By Stephanie Pedersen

spedersen@thesunnews.com

March 14, 2018 10:44 AM

Students and teachers across the country walked out of their classrooms to remember the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting on Feb. 14, but also to raise awareness of gun violence in America.

On the Grand Strand, Coastal Carolina University rang its bell tower 17 times at 10 a.m.

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Coastal Carolina University honored the victims of the Parkland high school shooting by chiming its bell tower 17 times, starting at 10 a.m. Wednesday. Coastal Carolina University

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Horry County Schools announced Monday it would allow students to organize activities inside their respective schools, but if students walked out of the school, as the national protest was intended, they potentially could face disciplinary action.

The Sun News had reporters and videographers at two schools this morning: St. James and Carolina Forest high schools.

A videographer at Carolina Forest High School wasn't allowed on school property as the gates to the school were locked with a security guard standing nearby.

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Carolina Forest High School's gates were locked Wednesday morning around the time the National School Walkout protest was scheduled to begin. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

Amanda Butler was stuck in the line. She didn't expect to be "shut out" today, but said she's OK with it.

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Amanda Butler waits in line as Carolina Forest High School's entrance gates are locked during the National Walkout Day protest. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

Butler said she hopes students are able to express themselves freely.

"I think it would be a great opportunity for them to actually use their voice to express themselves," she said.

At St. James High School, the 17 names of the victims were read aloud and students walked out of class into the hallways. They also observed a moment of silence.

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Myrtle Beach High School students were allowed to walk into the hallways of the school, where students and school officials read off the names of victims and rang handbells. They also observed a moment of silence. Dipti PaudelProvided to The Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims 122

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Myrtle Beach High School honors school shooting victims

View More Video