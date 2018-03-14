Local teen victim of Conway tractor trailer, car crash

The Horry County Coroner's Office has identified the victim of a tractor trailer and car crash that happened Tuesday night in Conway.
Heather D. Todd, 18, of Conway, died at the scene from multiple injuries sustained from the crash, said deputy coroner Tony Hendrick.
Mitchell Johnson, a friend of Todd's since they were 6 years old, said Todd was one of a kind.
"She was the sweetest person I have ever met," Johnson said, adding Todd enjoyed fishing and hunting. "I can't believe she's gone."
Johnson said Todd and girlfriend Kayla Ann were in the car together during the crash. Ann had to be removed from the vehicle and is now at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in critical condition, Johnson said.
Authorities responded to a fatal wreck about 10:15 p.m. at the intersection of North U.S. 701 and Wise Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol and a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating.
Nighttime editor David Wetzel contributed to this report.
