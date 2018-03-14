Crews climb firetruck ladder with hose to control flames at North Myrtle Beach home

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said several crews responded to a house fire just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night on the 900 block of North Hillside Drive.
There were no injuries and everyone in the home was able to make it out safe before first responders arrived on scene, according to a North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue Facebook post.
Crews were alerted about a fire that was possibly in the attic on the third floor of the home, the post says.
Responders arrived on scene and saw flames through the roof, the post said.
Unable to get access to the fire from inside the home, crews used aerial streams from a firetruck to fight the fire, which was under control in about 45 minutes, according to the post.
Smoke detectors in the home were working and had activated, the post said.
Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire Rescue provided coverage for the city while crews worked the scene, according to the post.
There were two reported fires in the North Myrtle Beach area Tuesday evening.
Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a fire at North Myrtle Beach High School about 8:30 p.m. The fire was around the roof area above the gym and nobody was injured.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
