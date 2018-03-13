Stock photo
One person dies in wreck involving tractor trailer, car in Conway

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 10:55 PM

Authorities responded to a fatal wreck at the intersection of North U.S. 701 and Wise Road in Conway on Tuesday night, according to a tweet by Horry County Fire Rescue.

The wreck involving a car and tractor trailer, according to the tweet, and it occurred at 10:14 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

One person died in the wreck and another person had to be removed from a vehicle and is being taken to the hospital with critical injuries, according to HCFR.

U.S. 701 is blocked because of the wreck.

The Conway Fire Department also responded to the wreck.

