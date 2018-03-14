Could the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society get a new facility?

The North Myrtle Beach Humane Society is looking to open a new facility due to concerns over the available space for animals.
"Kenneling animals in kennels where they have nose to nose contact with other animals and kenneling them in rooms where they're in little two-by-two cages is just not an environment conducive to those animals thriving," Tina Hunter, executive director, said. "And that's what we want to get away from. We want to build a shelter that the animals are thriving in and they're less stressed and more likely to find a home quicker."
The facility would be located along 1st Avenue South and would focus on space for animals, adoption rooms and office space. The current facility is located at 409 Bay Street.
Moving forward, Hunter said the board plans on working with the contractor and the architect to work on plans for the building.
"The building's coming in now at right about $5.6 million so we've obviously got to scale back somewhat to get the materials and so forth a little more affordable and then once that's done we're gonna, we'll release some naming opportunities to the community to see who wants to help us build this shelter," Hunter said.
Hunter said the city is donating the plots of land where the new structure will sit, but she does not know if officials will donate money moving forward.
In February the society held a fundraiser to launch their campaign, "but we're still quite a ways away from being able to make it happen," Hunter said.
