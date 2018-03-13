Surfside Beach named as one of the safest cities in South Carolina

The Town of Surfside Beach has been named as the third safest city in South Carolina, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security company.
SafeWise compiled the list by analyzing data from the FBI's most current crime report, which is from 2016. The list is based on a review of the number of reported violent crimes in each city, which includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.
SafeWise then calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city and if there was a tie, the company factored in the number of property crimes including burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.
According to the statistics, Surfside Beach had 1.14 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, compared to the Isle of Palms which reported no violent crimes during that reporting period.
"Our mission is to provide a safe and healthy community to ensure the best quality of life for our residents and visitors and this report gives us a glance at how we are doing," said Kenneth Hoffman, chief of Surfside Beach police. "Considering that the report does not account for the spike in population during the 8 months of tourism, we are honored to have been recognized by the report. We now turn our attention to reducing property crime."
The 20 safest cities in S.C.
1. Isle of Palms
Population: 4,419
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0
Property crimes per 1,000: 26.70
Total crimes: 0% violent, 100% property
2. Tega City
Population: 10,032
Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.80
Property crimes per 1,000: 19.24
Total crimes: 4.15% violent, 95.85% property
3. Surfside Beach
Population: 4,372
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.14
Property crimes per 1,000: 48.26
Total crimes: 2.37% violent, 97.63% property
4. Edgefield
Population: 4,762
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.26
Property crimes per 1,000: 8.19
Total crimes: 15.38% violent, 84.62% property
5. Bluffton
Population: 17,498
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.43
Property crimes per 1,000: 15.26
Total crimes: 9.36% violent, 90.64% property
6. Mount Pleasant
Population: 84,277
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.51
Property crimes per 1,000: 17.00
Total crimes: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property
7. Clemson
Population: 15,767
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.65
Property crimes per 1,000: 29.37
Total crimes: 5.62% violent, 94.38% property
8. Clover
Population: 5,874
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.70
Property crimes per 1,000: 21.80
Total crimes: 7.81% violent, 92.19% property
9. Duncan
Population: 3,350
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.80
Property crimes per 1,000: 28.96
Total crimes: 6.19% violent, 93.81% property
10. Fountain Inn
Population: 8,450
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.90
Property crimes per 1,000: 18.82
Total crimes: 10.06% violent, 89.94% property
11. Hanahan
Population: 22,357
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.97
Property crimes per 1,000: 18.74
Total crimes: 10.50% violent, 89.50% property
12. Travelers Rest
Population: 5,074
Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.97
Property crimes per 1,000: 44.93
Total crimes: 4.39% violent, 95.61% property
13. Mauldin
Population: 25,540
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.11
Property crimes per 1,000: 19.85
Total crimes: 10.65% violent, 89.35% property
14. North Augusta
Population: 22,755
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.15
Property crimes per 1,000: 43.46
Total crimes: 4.95% violent, 95.05% property
15. Fort Mill
Population: 14,150
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.40
Property crimes per 1,000: 21.48
Total crimes: 11.15% violent, 88.85% property
16. Liberty
Population: 3,242
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.47
Property crimes per 1,000: 47.81
Total crimes: 5.16% violent, 94.84% property
17. Port Royal
Population: 12,417
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.58
Property crimes per 1,000: 22.63
Total crimes: 11.39% violent, 88.61% property
18. Belton
Population: 4,374
Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.74
Property crimes per 1,000: 49.38
Total crimes: 5.56% violent, 94.44% property
19. Williston
Population: 3,007
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.00
Property crimes per 1,000: 30.93
Total crimes: 9.68% violent, 90.32% property
20. Charleston
Population: 135,153
Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.02
Property crimes per 1,000: 24.85
Total crimes: 12.15% violent, 87.85% property
