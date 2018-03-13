Surfside Beach file photo -
Surfside Beach named as one of the safest cities in South Carolina

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 04:25 PM

The Town of Surfside Beach has been named as the third safest city in South Carolina, according to a report by SafeWise, a home security company.

SafeWise compiled the list by analyzing data from the FBI's most current crime report, which is from 2016. The list is based on a review of the number of reported violent crimes in each city, which includes murder, rape, robbery and aggravated assault.

SafeWise then calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city and if there was a tie, the company factored in the number of property crimes including burglary, arson, larceny-theft and motor vehicle theft.

According to the statistics, Surfside Beach had 1.14 violent crimes per 1,000 residents, compared to the Isle of Palms which reported no violent crimes during that reporting period.

"Our mission is to provide a safe and healthy community to ensure the best quality of life for our residents and visitors and this report gives us a glance at how we are doing," said Kenneth Hoffman, chief of Surfside Beach police. "Considering that the report does not account for the spike in population during the 8 months of tourism, we are honored to have been recognized by the report. We now turn our attention to reducing property crime."

The 20 safest cities in S.C.

1. Isle of Palms

  • Population: 4,419

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 0

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 26.70

  • Total crimes: 0% violent, 100% property

2. Tega City

  • Population: 10,032

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 0.80

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 19.24

  • Total crimes: 4.15% violent, 95.85% property

3. Surfside Beach

  • Population: 4,372

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.14

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 48.26

  • Total crimes: 2.37% violent, 97.63% property

4. Edgefield

  • Population: 4,762

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.26

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 8.19

  • Total crimes: 15.38% violent, 84.62% property

5. Bluffton

  • Population: 17,498

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.43

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 15.26

  • Total crimes: 9.36% violent, 90.64% property

6. Mount Pleasant

  • Population: 84,277

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.51

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 17.00

  • Total crimes: 8.86% violent, 91.14% property

7. Clemson

  • Population: 15,767

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.65

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 29.37

  • Total crimes: 5.62% violent, 94.38% property

8. Clover

  • Population: 5,874

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.70

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 21.80

  • Total crimes: 7.81% violent, 92.19% property

9. Duncan

  • Population: 3,350

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.80

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 28.96

  • Total crimes: 6.19% violent, 93.81% property

10. Fountain Inn

  • Population: 8,450

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.90

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 18.82

  • Total crimes: 10.06% violent, 89.94% property

11. Hanahan

  • Population: 22,357

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.97

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 18.74

  • Total crimes: 10.50% violent, 89.50% property

12. Travelers Rest

  • Population: 5,074

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 1.97

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 44.93

  • Total crimes: 4.39% violent, 95.61% property

13. Mauldin

  • Population: 25,540

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.11

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 19.85

  • Total crimes: 10.65% violent, 89.35% property

14. North Augusta

  • Population: 22,755

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.15

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 43.46

  • Total crimes: 4.95% violent, 95.05% property

15. Fort Mill

  • Population: 14,150

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.40

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 21.48

  • Total crimes: 11.15% violent, 88.85% property

16. Liberty

  • Population: 3,242

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.47

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 47.81

  • Total crimes: 5.16% violent, 94.84% property

17. Port Royal

  • Population: 12,417

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.58

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 22.63

  • Total crimes: 11.39% violent, 88.61% property

18. Belton

  • Population: 4,374

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 2.74

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 49.38

  • Total crimes: 5.56% violent, 94.44% property

19. Williston

  • Population: 3,007

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.00

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 30.93

  • Total crimes: 9.68% violent, 90.32% property

20. Charleston

  • Population: 135,153

  • Violent crimes per 1,000: 3.02

  • Property crimes per 1,000: 24.85

  • Total crimes: 12.15% violent, 87.85% property

