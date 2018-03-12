Bar and restaurant on the marsh in Murrells Inlet closes its doors

King Street Grille in Murrells Inlet closed its doors over the weekend, making way for a new eatery to take its place, according to a post on its Facebook page.
The sports bar and restaurant opened for business in 2014, and there is another King Street Grille location in Market Common.
According to the Facebook post, the owners of the bar and restaurant were recently approached by another restaurant group, offering to buy it and introduce their own concept. Its final day of business was Saturday.
"I'm sure an announcement will be made by the new company as soon as they are ready to release details," the Facebook post read. "Thank you to all of our customers, employees, friends and family for an amazing few years in the Inlet! We will never forget all of the great memories we have shared here!"
Never miss a local story.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is one of the partners in the restaurant chain, which was founded on King Street in Charleston and caters to Pittsburgh sports fans. The bar/restaurant had more than 40 televisions and one inside bar and another on the indoor/outdoor deck bar.
Most of the Murrells Inlet's staff will be offered an opportunity to transfer to the Market Common or other locations in Charleston, according to the Facebook post.
Comments