New theater headed to the Grand Strand

Myrtle Beach is about to get its own late night show - sort of.
A hypnosis show will share the space, with both acts scheduled to open March 30, located at 3253 Waccamaw Blvd. in the Myrtle Beach area. The theater is called Five Star Venue.
The first show, the Late Night Webshow Live, features Jared McMullin, and will be broadcasted live online.
"It's like a late night show, but also it's not a late night show," McMullin said. "So it's the stuff you'll kind of expect to see from Jimmy Fallon or Jimmy Kimmel and then add in 'Whose Line is it Anyway.' We have some sketch comedy that we do and we bring the audience up on the show so they can be guests on the show, so we're trying to find a way to just kind of make it really interactive late night show."
The hypnosis show, starring Jim Fox, who's also known as 'Hypno Jimbo,' uses audience members who are invited on stage to be hypnotized.
"I can't make anybody do anything that they wouldn't want to do," Fox said. "Everything is suggested. Hypnosis is really nothing more than a super awareness, relaxation. But what we can do is we can bypass the critical factor, and we bypass the conscious mind and get into the sub-conscience mind and when that happens, basically what I ask becomes a reality and they have a good time with it. It's kind of like dreaming."
Fox said that anyone 18 and over is invited on stage. 16-year-olds can go on stage with their parent's permission. Anyone under the age of 16 will not be permitted into the theater.
This isn't the first theater to open in Waccamaw Pottery. A few stores down, the Asher Theatre is set to open in April, featuring The Man of a Thousand Voices, James Stephens III.
"We're going to try to work together and offer discounts to our show and bring our tickets to him, you'll get a discount and vice versa," McMullin said. "Even though we're all doing comedy, it's all different comedy and just kind of all different audiences too, so we're going to try to help each other."
Five Star Venue will open on March 30. The Late Night Webshow Live will run on Tuesday's a Friday's starting at 8 p.m. 'Hypno Jimbo' will run Wednesday through Sunday starting at 10 p.m.
