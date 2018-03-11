One arrested on four counts of murder in Charleston County, possible ties to CCU

One person has been arrested after four people were found dead in their Mount Pleasant home.
Lovequawn Matthew Shaire Scott, 22, was arrested and charged with four counts of murder, online records from the Charleston County Sheriff's Office show.
Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Scott being from Conway. In a previous report, The Sun New's news alliance partners WPDE show Scott as a student at Coastal Carolina University.
According to WCSC, officials went to the scene at the 2700 block of Atlanta Drive where they found a man and a woman dead in the garage. Inside the home, officials said they found two more women inside a bedroom, WCSC reported.
Never miss a local story.
Online records show Scott having a court date on Sunday.
This isn't the first time Scott has been arrested.
According to online records, Scott was arrested along the Grand Strand in 2017, and was charged with trespassing, simple possession of marijuana, unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying weapons on school property.
He was arrested by CCU police.
According to a report from WPDE, police responded to Hackler Golf Course for a suspicious vehicle on Nov. 19. An employee, along with Scott, arrived to the vehicle on a golf cart. When questioned by police Scott allegedly became "extremely evasive," the news station reported.
"Scott gave police consent to search the vehicle, but when he unlocked the door, he reportedly tried to get in and drive away," WPDE wrote.
After, an officer grabbed Scott by the waist and pulled him to the ground. At that point, Scott allegedly reached for his front pocket. WPDE reported that officers searched him and pulled out a loaded gun along with another person's checkbook.
In the vehicle officials said they found "vast amount of property confirmed to be stolen from multiple residences and cars throughout the Quail Creek Village area," WPDE said.
At the time WPDE reached out to Martha Hunn, spokesperson for the university who said, "Scott was restricted from campus upon notice of arrest. This measure is taken during the University administrative process to protect all parties and the integrity of the investigation."
Comments