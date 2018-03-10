More Videos

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi Gallo Provided to The Sun News
Local

GoFundMe page created for homeless man in viral McDonald's video

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 10, 2018 10:16 AM

A GoFundMe page has been created for James Lee Owens, the homeless man at the heart of a viral video that shows him being asked to leave a Myrtle Beach McDonald's last month.

Over 500 people have raised nearly $9,500 for Owens since the page was created Wednesday.

"Hello all, because of all the loving feedback and suggestions of you all wanting to help, I decided to start Mr. James Lee Owens a legitimate go fund me account," wrote Latoya Grayson, the creator of the account. "Your kindness is greatly appreciated!"

As of Saturday morning, donors raised $9,493 out of a $16,000 goal.

Capture.PNG
Screen grab from GoFundMe

The creation of the page stems from an incident that took place inside the McDonald's located at 2200 N. Kings Highway on Feb. 28.

Myrtle Beach resident Yossi Gallo posted a video on Facebook showing him and Owens being ordered to leave the restaurant.

“I’m getting kicked out of here because I gave a homeless guy food!,” Gallo yelled in the video.

In his viral video, Gallo said he brought Owens inside the restaurant to buy him a meal. But the Myrtle Beach Police Department released a statement explaining how Owens was previously warned to leave the property after allegedly asking people for money.

The video has garnered more than 101 million views, sparking backlash against the restaurant's management and the police department.

The Sun News has reached out to Grayson for comment regarding how the funds will benefit Owens.

If you would like to help out, you can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/58po9fk.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

