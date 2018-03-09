Meet Sid, the 2-toed sloth and Alligator Adventure's newest friend

Alligator Adventure might be the "reptile capital of the world," but the attraction recently got a new friend — and it doesn't have scales.
Sid, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, is actually full of coarse fur and loves to hang upside down from limbs inside his exhibit.
"As far as I can tell, his personality is very sloth-like," said Travis Correll, Alligator Adventure's zoological operations manager. "He sleeps for about 20 hours out of the day, and whenever he is up and mobile he seems to be hungry, so we give him all kinds of snacks and foods for him."
Correll said the 16-month-old sloth enjoys munching on foods like papayas, carrots, apples and even sweet potatoes.
"As long as we have food with us, he seems to like us," he added.
Before coming to Alligator Adventure, Sid was at a private zoological facility and may have been named after Sid the sloth, a character in the animated-movie "Ice Age."
"I’m a big fan of Ice Age so I would like to think that’s where he got his name from," Correll joked.
Sid's exhibit is located inside the attraction's serpentarium.
"The reason why we keep him in here is because this building is very well temperature-controlled and this is a sub-tropical animal and we have to regulate his environment as much as we can," Correll explained.
Alligator Adventure is located near Barefoot Landing at 4604 Highway 17 South.
