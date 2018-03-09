More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Pause
Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 56

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Sid, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, is actually full of coarse fur and loves to hang upside down from limbs inside his exhibit. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Sid, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, is actually full of coarse fur and loves to hang upside down from limbs inside his exhibit. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Local

Meet Sid, the 2-toed sloth and Alligator Adventure's newest friend

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 09, 2018 03:16 PM

North Myrtle Beach

Alligator Adventure might be the "reptile capital of the world," but the attraction recently got a new friend — and it doesn't have scales.

Sid, a Linnaeus's two-toed sloth, is actually full of coarse fur and loves to hang upside down from limbs inside his exhibit.

"As far as I can tell, his personality is very sloth-like," said Travis Correll, Alligator Adventure's zoological operations manager. "He sleeps for about 20 hours out of the day, and whenever he is up and mobile he seems to be hungry, so we give him all kinds of snacks and foods for him."

Correll said the 16-month-old sloth enjoys munching on foods like papayas, carrots, apples and even sweet potatoes.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"As long as we have food with us, he seems to like us," he added.

Before coming to Alligator Adventure, Sid was at a private zoological facility and may have been named after Sid the sloth, a character in the animated-movie "Ice Age."

"I’m a big fan of Ice Age so I would like to think that’s where he got his name from," Correll joked.

Sid's exhibit is located inside the attraction's serpentarium.

"The reason why we keep him in here is because this building is very well temperature-controlled and this is a sub-tropical animal and we have to regulate his environment as much as we can," Correll explained.

Alligator Adventure is located near Barefoot Landing at 4604 Highway 17 South.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Pause
Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 56

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video