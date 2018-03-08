Freeze warning issued for several areas of Horry County

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina has issued a freeze warning for several areas in Horry County.
The freeze warning is in effect from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday morning, as temperatures will drop in the lower 30s, according to an NWS weather briefing.
A freeze warning means sub-freezing temperatures are forthcoming, which may kill crops and other sensitive plants, the briefing says.
Forecasters recommend bringing your plants inside so they won't get damaged by the cold temperatures.
Never miss a local story.
The following areas are under a freeze warning:
- Myrtle Beach
- Socastee
- North Myrtle Beach
- Little River
Comments