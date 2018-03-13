Multiple people continue to fall to the ground shortly after the shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook
Multiple people continue to fall to the ground shortly after the shooting on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach that sent several people to the hospital. Video provided by Bubba Hinson on Facebook

Local

Bond set for two Ocean Blvd. shooting suspects

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 11:29 AM

Two of the five men involved in a 2017 Father's Day Ocean Boulevard shooting where seven people were injured appeared in Horry County court on Tuesday for bond.

Tyron Steele and Keshawn Datavis Steele both went before Circuit Court Judge Steven John for morning hearings.

Tyron Steele had his bond set at $150,000, and Keshawn Steele's bond was set at $100,000.

The judge also ordered both men to wear GPS monitoring devices upon release, and both will be permitted to live in North Carolina where they are originally from.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tryon Steeles' bond was set at a higher mark because of a previous conviction, according to court testimony.

Raekown Graham and Derias Little are also charged in the case, and were initially scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for hearings, but they were postponed.

Police say the four along with, Jarvez Graham, waited to ambush a Stanly County, N.C. man moments before the shooting. The shooting was captured on a Facebook video and went viral shared across the world.

Authorities say Little, accused of opening fire into the crowd, was working “in concert” with the other suspects during the incident.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Pause
Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 25

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 87

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 77

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 136

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 56

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video