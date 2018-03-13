Bond set for two Ocean Blvd. shooting suspects

Two of the five men involved in a 2017 Father's Day Ocean Boulevard shooting where seven people were injured appeared in Horry County court on Tuesday for bond.

Tyron Steele and Keshawn Datavis Steele both went before Circuit Court Judge Steven John for morning hearings.





Tyron Steele had his bond set at $150,000, and Keshawn Steele's bond was set at $100,000.

The judge also ordered both men to wear GPS monitoring devices upon release, and both will be permitted to live in North Carolina where they are originally from.

Tryon Steeles' bond was set at a higher mark because of a previous conviction, according to court testimony.

Raekown Graham and Derias Little are also charged in the case, and were initially scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning for hearings, but they were postponed.

Police say the four along with, Jarvez Graham, waited to ambush a Stanly County, N.C. man moments before the shooting. The shooting was captured on a Facebook video and went viral shared across the world.

Authorities say Little, accused of opening fire into the crowd, was working “in concert” with the other suspects during the incident.