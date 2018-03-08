Man accused of store holdup weeks after another robbery charge was dismissed

Weeks after a Loris man had attempted armed robbery charges dropped, police say he robbed a store at gunpoint.
Horry County Police charged Fuquan Thompson, 50, with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession of a weapon during violent crime in connection to a March 5 robbery. On Wednesday, federal officials charged Thompson with the federal version of felon in possession of a firearm charge.
On March 5, Horry County police responded to an armed robbery at The Money Saver at 2499 Hwy 9 E in Loris for a reported robbery, according to court records. The suspect, identified as Thompson, entered the store and brandished a handgun. He got an undisclosed amount of money and also demanded car keys from a victim.
Officers found Thompson a short distance from the business and arrested him.
Thompson has an extensive criminal history including convictions for forgery, three counts of second-degree burglary, assault, grand larceny, armed robbery with a dangerous weapon and others, according to court records.
In August, Loris police arrested Thompson in connection to an attempted carjacking, Loris Interim Police Chief Gary Buley said. While Thompson was indicted for attempted armed robbery, those charges were dropped on Feb. 12, according to the Horry County Public Index.
Jimmy Richardson, 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor, said prosecutors did not feel they had enough evidence to prove the attempted armed robbery case beyond a reasonable doubt. He said witnesses stated the suspect was in his 20s, but Thompson was 49 years old when arrested. Witnesses also said the suspect had a silver gun and Thompson was arrested with a black handgun.
