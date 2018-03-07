This Grand Strand breakfast joint is opening a location in North Myrtle Beach

Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts is opening in North Myrtle Beach, according to their Facebook page.
The restaurant will be the second along the Grand Strand, with Johnny D's Waffles and Bakery located at 3301 North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach.
According to a Facebook post, which received over 200 likes, the restaurant will open some time in late spring, but an exact date has not yet been set.
The about section of their Facebook page says Johnny D's Waffles and Benedicts will be located at 3900 U.S. 17 South in to Bi-Lo shopping center. The restaurant will be surrounded by Hungry Howie's Pizza, Eggs Up Grill and Barefoot Spirits, and is down the road from Barefoot Landing.
The restaurant will serve breakfast and brunch, with dishes inspired by waffles, benedicts and more.
