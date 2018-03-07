Johnny Richard Lane
Conway Police looking for missing nursing home patient

Conway police are looking for a 68-year-old man after he signed himself out of the Conway Manor nursing home on Monday and did not return.

According to a release from the department, Johnny Richard Lane signed himself out around 3 p.m. and was last seen at Food Lion on Fourth Avenue.

Lane was wearing a black jacket and a black hat. He has brown hair, blue eyes and stands about 6-feet-tall, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Lane's whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department or Conway police at 843-248-1790.

