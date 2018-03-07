Do you like music? Then you'll like the new routes into Myrtle Beach International Airport.

Music fans might appreciate this.
Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday announced new non-stop routes by Allegiant Airlines between the Grand Strand and three different cities - one of which goes to Nashville, Tennessee, also known as Music City.
Beginning June 6, two routes into Myrtle Beach come from Flint, Michigan, ($58 fare) and Louisville Kentucky ($52 fare).
Starting on June 8 is a route from Nashville, Tennessee for $47.
According to an Allegiant Airlines news release, the three routes will bring about 20,000 people to the area each year.
"Overall visitation from those markets to Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand is actually very strong," said airport spokesman Kirk Lovell. "We’ve just never had a non-stop flight opportunity."
Lovell said the airport now has 10 airlines with non-stop service to 49 different markets.
County council Chair Mark Lazarus said people know that Myrlte Beach is no longer just and East Coast destination.
"We’re moving more toward the Midwest," Lazarus said. "The reach has gotten bigger and with the tourism dollars that we have to spend, we can do that."
In a prepared statement, Director of airports for Horry County Scott Van Moppes said that Wednesday's announcement represents 19 different markets that fly into MYR by Allegiant.
“Over the last several years Allegiant has made a tremendous investment in our destination, deploying more and more aircraft while expanding significantly into our shoulder seasons," Van Moppes said. "Allegiant is an outstanding partner, we can’t thank them enough for their continued confidence in the Myrtle Beach International Airport and the fantastic market it serves.”
