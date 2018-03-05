How Myrtle Beach is important in the run for S.C. governor

For South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and candidate for lieutenant governor Pamela Evette, getting the Myrtle Beach-area vote is an important step in their campaign.
During a business roundtable at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon, McMaster and Evette spoke of their campaign.
"The Myrtle Beach vote is extremely important," McMaster said. "We're starting to see people understand more and more, whether it's tourism, whether it's manufacturing, whether it's agriculture, we're tied in together."
Evette, who McMaster chose as his running mate, is president and chief executive officer of Quality Business Solutions, a payroll firm she started with her husband.
Evette has never run for office but has donated to McMaster's and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley's campaigns in the past. According to The State, McMaster first met Evette at President Donald Trump's inauguration.
"People across the state have been wonderful," Evette said. "They just reassure me, every time I'm out talking to people, why this was such a good decision because of all the wonderful things they say about our governor and everything that he's done for the state, so it's been great."
As for Myrtle Beach and issues such as policing, McMaster was supportive of working on an agreement with North Carolina to lift a law that is currently prohibiting police from participating in South Carolina.
"Anything to make the people safer I'm for," McMaster said. "When you don't have public safety, then you can't do anything. You can't go to school, you can't learn, you can't run a business, you can't have this great tourism and all these visitors that we have here."
