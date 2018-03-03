NMB officials: As Tourism Development Fee vote looms, don't let these signs fool you

With a vote looming over a potential Tourism Development Fee, City of North Myrtle Beach officials want it to be clear that signs popping up along area roadways are not from them.
Recently, signs that read "Vote yes TDF for public safety Tuesday March 6th" have been posted along area roads. While there will be a vote Tuesday in order to determine if a TDF will be passed in city limits, public safety is not involved in the equation.
"The sign is NOT being placed by the City of North Myrtle Beach and the TDF (Tourism Redevelopment Fee) is not about 'public safety,'" the city said in an email to The Sun News.
The TDF, a 1-percent sales tax that goes mainly toward out-of-area marketing, will be decided by voters on Tuesday after city council chose to put the decision up to a referendum.
The tax is applied while shopping and eating at a restaurant, and would run for 10 years if passed.
By law, 80 percent of the tax must go to out-of-state marketing. That means that 20 percent can be used for tax rebates, but at least 4 percent must be used for the rebates. The rest of the money can go back to the city.
In North Myrtle Beach, if the tax is passed the city plans to give 80 percent of the tax to the chamber, 16 percent will go to the city and 4 percent will be used for tax rebates.
This means residents would get back roughly $71 in tax rebates, based on a home worth $350,000. The remaining money would be used for new infrastructure including parking, City Manager Mike Mahaney said.
