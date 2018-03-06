New discount dollar store set to open in Myrtle Beach this spring

A new dollar discount store will be going into an existing building at the corner of 12th Avenue North and North Kings Highway this spring.
The building is being renovated to make way for the arrival of Discount Dollar Emporium. The plan is for the store to open in mid-April, according to owner and Myrtle Beach resident Haim Moryossas.
The store will offer many items for $1 and others for a few bucks each, Moryossas said. Items will range from shot glass souvenirs to household items to clothing, he said.
"There's going to be a lot of stuff for a dollar, but there's also going to be other different items not for a dollar," Moryossas said.
Discount Dollar Emporium will join a small shopping center that includes a Family Dollar and Wireless Depot. The building being renovated to house it used to be the site of nightclubs.
Now, the 11,000-square foot building will have a whole new look.
"I'm going to make this look awesome and I really care about it because we are going to make it beautiful," Moryossas said. "I know it's a good location and I got a good deal on it. I know we're going to make it."
