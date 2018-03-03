Over 4,000 runners participate in 2018 Myrtle Beach Marathon

Runners leave the starting line for the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The race was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Thousands of runners make their way down Mr. Joe White Avenue in the 21st running of the Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Runners of the 5K event during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon finished on the boardwalk this year. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Runners stretch before the start of the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
A couple tries to stay warm prior to the start of the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Participants in the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon salute the flag during the National Anthem. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Participants get ready for the start of the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Ainsley's Angels start the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. Ainsley's Angels pairs runners in road races with individuals living with severe disabilities and illnesses, and the runners push the riders in specially designed three-wheel wheelchairs, also referred to as chariots. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Ainsley's Angels start the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. Ainsley's Angels pairs runners in road races with individuals living with severe disabilities and illnesses, and the runners push the riders in specially designed three-wheel wheelchairs, also referred to as chariots. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
The 5K event started first at the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Runners leave leave layers behind at the starting line for the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The race was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Lisa Bradley gets her medal after finishing the 5K event during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Many of the runners of the 5K event during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon celebrated the completion with a walk on the beach. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Tanner Cook runs down Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Tom Dion runs down Ocean Boulevard during the 21st running of the Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Runners split lanes on Ocean Boulevard during he 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. The event was held Saturday in blustery conditions with 4,454 runners participating the marathon, half marathon, relay, and 5K events. March, 2 2018.
Runners pass by landmarks on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Runners pass by landmarks on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Runners pass by landmarks on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Shelly Warner is pushed by Kirk Giles during the half marathon portion of the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Runners pass by landmarks on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Fenway Rauch flashes a smile on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Runners pass by landmarks on Ocean Boulevard during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Shelley Minton runs the "golden mile" section of during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Paul Kelly rides his crank chair during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
A runner grabs a banana at a care station along the route of the during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
A runner passes by a band during the during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Runners were cheered by local residents during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Richard Hefner finishes the half marathon portion during the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Debra Blackburn and Keith Blackburn celebrate their finish of the half marathon portion of the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon. March, 2 2018.
Eddie Posey was the winner the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 11 seconds. March, 2 2018.
Eddie Posey was the winner the 21st Annual Myrtle Beach Marathon with a time of 2 hours, 43 minutes and 11 seconds. March, 2 2018.
