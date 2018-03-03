Burn ban, fire weather warning issued for Horry County

A county wide burn ban has been issued just hours after the National Weather Service in Wilmington, North Carolina issued a red flag warning for Horry County Saturday morning.
Never miss a local story.
"A Red Flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly," an NWS weather briefing states. "A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential."
The warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Saturday for low relative humidity and strong winds in our area.
With the combination of the low relative humidity and strong winds, controlling outdoor fires will be difficult today, according to forecasters.
Comments