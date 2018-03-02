More Videos

The City of Myrtle Beach released the body camera footage from the now-viral incident in which a homeless man and customer were asked to leave a McDonald's because the homeless man was accused of trespassing. City of Myrtle Beach
The City of Myrtle Beach released the body camera footage from the now-viral incident in which a homeless man and customer were asked to leave a McDonald's because the homeless man was accused of trespassing. City of Myrtle Beach

Local

Myrtle Beach releases body cam from McDonald's viral video

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 02, 2018 05:48 PM

Myrtle Beach officials on Friday afternoon released body camera footage from the police officer involved in a viral video shot at an area McDonald's.

The video shows the entire interaction after the officer arrives at the 220 N. Kings Highway fast-food establishment.

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi GalloProvided to The Sun News

Earlier this week, Yossi Gallo posted a video on Facebook from inside the store. In the video, Gallo and a homeless man are being ousted by employees and the Myrtle Beach police officer. In the recording, Gallo says he brought the homeless man into the restaurant to buy him a meal. However, the MBPD previously stated the man has been warned numerous times to leave the property after allegedly asking people for money.

The video has more than 68 million views online and thousands of comments.

The body camera footage shows that when the officer arrives she is told by an employee that the homeless man harassed people in the drive-thru. Towards the end of the footage, a McDonald's employee is seen giving a bag to the homeless man so he can take his food with him as he leaves.

The 911 call to police also stated that the homeless man was asking for money in the drive-thru.

"I've been getting lots and lots of messages, people from all over the world, from Australia, from Brazil, from all over the world, messaging me not nice things," said Yosi Gallo during an interview about his video of a Myrtle Beach police officer asking he and a homeless man to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

Murder suspect denied bond

