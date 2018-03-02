FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Janet Blackmon Morgan - jblackmon@thesunnews.com
FEMA granted the Town of Surfside nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier. It was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew in 2016. Janet Blackmon Morgan - jblackmon@thesunnews.com

Local

FEMA grants $9.9 million to Surfside Beach to rebuild destroyed pier

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 02, 2018 06:16 PM

The Federal Emergency Management Agency agreed to grant the Town of Surfside Beach nearly $10 million to rebuild the town's pier that Hurricane Matthew destroyed.

"This has been a long and much anticipated process for the town," Mayor Bob Childs said during a press conference on Friday. "I, along with council, am really excited to see this finally come about."

Childs said the total value of the grant is $9,947,221, which includes the complete replacement of the pier, upgrades to current codes and structures, along with improvements to better protect the pier from future storms.

"The mitigation measures include possible features such as rebuilding the pier structure in concrete, elevating the pier to current required design flood elevation, and increasing the structural capacity of the pier to resist future storm surges and to count for sea level rise," Childs added.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

When Hurricane Matthew damaged more than half of the pier in October 2016, the town has been working with FEMA to determine how much assistance it would get to rebuild it.

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond 1:08

Murder suspect denied bond

Pause
Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 5:18

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 0:26

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 1:28

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 0:28

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 1:07

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 0:18

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 1:18

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 2:17

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 0:57

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Peter Sfetter Wilczynski, owner of the Polish Deli (Pulaski deli) in Myrtle Beach, took drone footage of the Springmaid Pier, Surfside Pier, Garden City and the 2nd Ave. Pier after Hurricane Matthew hit the Grand Strand in October 2016. Peter Sfetter Wilczynski

Childs predicts it will take over a year to rebuild the pier.

"I honestly believe that this pier will probably be the best pier along the Grand Strand once it's completed," he said.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond 1:08

Murder suspect denied bond

Pause
Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 5:18

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 0:26

One person is dead after crash on Highway 9

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 1:28

Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 0:28

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 1:07

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 0:18

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Tiny House Promo 1:18

Tiny House Promo

Tiny House Builder in Conway 2:17

Tiny House Builder in Conway

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 0:57

Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire.

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video