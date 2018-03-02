'We all try to give everyone respect out here.' Homeless speak of interaction with businesses, locals, police

Sitting on a small electrical box outside of the Community Assistance Building on Mr. Joe White Avenue on Friday morning, Craig, sat reading a book.

The mid-aged man with stubble around his slightly tanned face and hooded sweatshirt covering his head and hat took a drag from a cigarette and said he tries to find spots around Myrtle Beach where he can have a similar set-up.

Craig is homeless and recalled one incident where he was at a business near the library.

"Hey buddy you got to move it," a employee yelled at him, Craig recalled.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

It something that happens five of six times a week, Craig said. Often its police officers telling him to move along, but sometimes its business owners pushing him away from his sot.





"I get mad, but I don't speak it out loud to them," Craig said.

He said he doesn't understand why people treat each other that way, but he also spoke with a tone hinting understanding why it's happening. Sometimes police will tell him he is trespassing or loitering without it occurring, Craig said.

Craig was one of a few members of the Myrtle Beach homeless or transient community that spoke about their treatment and being told to keep moving by police or business owners.

Their comments follow a viral video that showed police telling a homeless man and a customer they were trespassing at a 220 N. Kings Highway McDonald's. In the video, the filmer says the two are being ousted because he bought the homeless man food.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:18 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave Pause 0:26 One person is dead after crash on Highway 9 1:28 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple 0:28 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 1:07 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 0:18 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 1:18 Tiny House Promo 2:17 Tiny House Builder in Conway 0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi GalloProvided to The Sun News

Some members of the local transient community said they say or heard about the video, others said they were unaware of the incident.

J.T. Ward said he has been homeless on-and-off for the past three years. He said that businesses will push the homeless area, but he added that he understands why it happens. If people are waiting for a ride, Ward said, business owners don't want them nearby. If a homeless person falls asleep somewhere they will be dragged out by a security guard.

But, he also said, he understand that the businesses have an operation to run.

"They do kind of push you out of places when they know you are homeless and around," Ward said. "Because, you know, they don't want trouble."

Being homeless can be embarrassing, especially when he is walking with a backpack of stuff or heading to lunch at the Community Kitchen, Ward said.

Ward said there is some interaction with community members and told of one incident where he was in Walmart after surgery and in a wheelchair. An unknown woman approached and dropped $25 in his lap.

"I've seen some blessings out here," Ward said, "some really good people."

A man who said he goes by the nickname Homer on the street told of similar interactions with the community, but a different story with police officers.

When he first came to Myrtle Beach, Homer said, he would get drunk in public and caused other problems.

Police will frequently tell him to keep moving from the broadwalk area where he frequents, Homer said. They will often tell him he is trespassing even though its a public area..

Those comments lead him to want to hit an officer, but he said he doesn't because he knows then there will be additional charges.

He has been arrested 42 times in eight months, he said. The constant arrests have cost him jobs.





On the boardwalk, he talked about shaking hands with community members who ask how he is doing. But, the police run him off. He also said that homeless are present and each one is different from other members of the transient community.

"We all try to give everyone respect out here," Homer said.