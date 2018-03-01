County moves to expand Carolina Forest park

An expanded Huger Park in Carolina Forest could open within two years if Horry County council passes a proposed ordinance.
D.R. Horton is currently developing a subdivision called The Parks in Carolina Forest, and will provide land for the expanded Huger Park under the proposed plan.
In 2011, the county acquired around 5 acres of property for the park, also called Ten Oaks Park, but agreed to give a portion of that to D.R. Horton for the new development. In exchange, D.R. Horton agreed to sell 15.5 acres of land to the county for use in the park at a discounted rate of $554,000, according to county documents.
Huger Park will be adjacent to the playground at the Carolina Forest Recreation Center.
Part of the park will be wooded, with the majority of it used for multipurpose fields, said Deputy Planning Director David Schwerd.
"Huger park will maintain the original oaks that are back there," Schwerd said. "The 15-and-a-half acres will be for soccer fields and football fields."
The entrance to Huger Park will also be the entrance to The Parks subdivision, Shwerd said, adding that the road should be complete within 18-to-24 months.
"When the subdivision The Parks is done, there actually will be a pedestrian pathway connection between the existing rec center and Huger Park," Schwerd said. "So if you were parked and you were at the library and checked out a book, you would be able to walk through the back and sit down in Huger Park and enjoy the oaks and shade."
County councilor Johnny Vaught, who represents Carolina Forest, said that people talk to him "all the time" about parks in Carolina Forest.
"Basically, it’s going to expand the facilities of the Carolina Forest Recreation Center," Vaught said. "It gives us more recreational opportunities. We can do trails and that kind of thing. Cross country for kids and that kind of thing."
