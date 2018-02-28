Myrtle Beach International Airport announces new non-stop route

Myrtle Beach International Airport on Wednesday announced new non-stop flights between The Grand Strand and Providence, Rhode Island.

The new seasonal service out of MYR will start May 20th, and flights will operate Tuesday, Thursday ad Sunday.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The announcement comes on the heels of an announcement earlier in the month that Frontier Airlines would start operating flights between Myrtle Beach and Denver, Colorado, Trenton New Jersey and Long Island, New York.

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian