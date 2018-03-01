When are they going to finish the Highway 17 bridge over Glenns Bay?

When will we finally be able to use the U.S. Highway 17 bridge over Glenn's Bay Road?
According to county spokesperson Kelly Moore, sometime this spring, but there's no hard date yet.
She said the original planned completion date of the bridge was Nov. 30, but the project has been delayed because of utility relocations, weather and design issues.
The project was funded by the RIDE II, project, a voter-approved tax to improve road infrastructure.
"The entire project (including the completion of the interchange and the widening of Glenn's Bay Road) is anticipated to be completed this summer," Moore said in an email. "The current contract completion date is July 15, 2018, we think they will be finished close to that date."
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
