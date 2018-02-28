The intersection of northbound U.S. Highway 17 and S.C. 544 could get improvements if federal funding is allocated.
Local

This big intersection could get major upgrades. And it's not the only one

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

February 28, 2018 03:35 PM

The intersection of northbound U.S. Highway 17 bypass and S.C. Highway 544 could get a bit bigger.

On Tuesday, the Horry County Infrastructure and Regulation Committee voted to recommend two intersections to the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study's Transportation Improvement Program, which "includes all federally funded transportation projects from throughout the state," according to the GSAT website.

"We just have identify the projects that we consider to be the highest priority," said county councilor Johnny Vaught, who added that although the items are submitted for consideration, there's no guarantee the intersections will be selected for funding.

The GSAT is the body in charge of doing urban transportation studies required for federal road funding, which could pay for improvements at the two intersections in question.

The improvements would mean a new left turn lane where northbound Highway 17 bypass intersects with S.C. 544.

The other intersection to see possible improvements is the intersection of Tournament Boulevard and McDowell Shortcut Road near Murrells Inlet.

0228roads-8
The intersection of Tournament Boulevard and McDowell Shortcut Road could see improvements in federal funding is allocated.
Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

County documents show the preliminary plan for the Murrells Inlet intersection would add traffic lights as well as left turn lanes on all four legs of the intersection and a right turn lane from westbound Tournament Boulevard onto northbound McDowell Shortcut Road.

The county listed the Burcale Road and McCormick Road intersection as an alternate choice for improvements but did not specify what those improvement would be.

"Generally these things happen reasonable rapidly," Vaught said. "They’ve already told us, give us a list and we’ll go from there. I’d say that probably within three years the improvements should be done."

Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian

