Here's how much money FEMA approved for the Surfside Beach pier

Reconstruction of the Surfside Beach pier should be approved by FEMA later this week, said interim director Jim Duckett.
FEMA approved $9.5 million for reconstruction of the pier, qualifying for hazard mitigation under FEMA’s 428 public assistance alternative procedures program.
"We anticipate having a final FEMA project worksheet reviewed on some point by Wednesday and on the latest Thursday," Duckett said.
Funding for the pier has been a long time coming for the town, after the town asked for $9.2 million from FEMA, which would allow officials to build a concrete pier.
Never miss a local story.
In early February acting administrator and Surfside Beach Police Chief Kenneth Hofmann said that FEMA verbally agreed to fund the pier that was destroyed by Hurricane Matthew.
Duckett asked council to approve his signature on the FEMA forms, which will avoid a special meeting later this week.
Comments