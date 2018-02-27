Dolphin washes ashore in Myrtle Beach

A dead dolphin washed ashore in front of a Myrtle Beach hotel on Tuesday.

Henry Privette said he lives along the beach and saw the dolphin after Myrtle Beach Police officers pulled the animal from the water farther up the beach. Privette said the dolphin was dead in the water before police pulled it out.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. Myrtle Beach Police information shows officers responding to a wildlife call near 53rd Avenue. The dolphin was reported near the South Wind on the Ocean hotel.

Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police said the department will keep the carcass at one of its facilities until folks from the South Carolina Aquarium can pick it up and later perform an autopsy.

Privette said he has seen live animals come ashore before, but this was the first dead dolphin he recalled.