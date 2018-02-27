An Horry County police vehicle is stationed along a dirt road near a swamp area in Conway.
An Horry County police vehicle is stationed along a dirt road near a swamp area in Conway. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Local

Police capture wanted suspect following manhunt in Conway

By Elizabeth Townsend

etownsend@thesunnews.com

February 27, 2018 02:24 PM

Several local police agencies worked together Tuesday afternoon to capture a wanted man, who fled when officers tried to arrest him in connection with domestic violence, according to Conway police.

Lt. Selena Small, spokeswoman with Conway police, said Conway officers asked for assistance from Horry County police in finding a wanted man at an address in county limits off Highway 65.

When Horry County police arrived, the man fled on foot into a nearby wooded area, Small said.

A perimeter was set up by both Horry County and Conway police officer, and the suspect was arrested in the area of Pottz Trail.

He was taken to the county jail, and his information will be released once he has been formally charged, according to police.

