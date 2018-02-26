Here's why a large portion of Ocean Boulevard in NMB is a closed dirt road

A large portion of Ocean Boulevard in North Myrtle Beach is blocked off as a major construction project is underway.
From 14th Avenue South to 28th Avenue South, Ocean Boulevard is currently a dirt road line with various construction vehicles.
It is part of a "major road widening project" that includes the placement of overhead utilities underground and water and sewer work, according to North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling.
The two-year project is being completed in portions to accommodate tourist season. This phase will finish up with a paving of the road in early May to allow for usual spring and summer traffic, Dowling said via email. Work on the project will then continue from late September through spring 2019, Dowling added.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation, Santee Cooper and the City of North Myrtle Beach are involved in funding and operation of the project, Dowling said.
"A similar project was accomplished not too long ago in the Windy Hill section of the city," Dowling said. "Each element of the project is major, and so it makes sense to do all of them at once."
