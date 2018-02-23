New steakhouse and dance hall holds grand opening

The Broken Spur Steak House and country dance hall in Murrells Inlet is now open.
The new steak place and dance joint opened Friday at the corner of Pendergrass Avenue and Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
Never miss a local story.
The restaurant is open Wednesday through Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturday from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., said bar manager Heather Pierce.
From 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., the place is a steakhouse. After 9 p.m. you have to be 21 years-old to get it, with no cover.
"We have everything from burgers, steaks and prime rib," Pierce said. "Then we have a late night menu starting at 9 p.m. with Philly cheese steak, burgers and all of our appetizers. We have full bar service."
The restaurant is also a dance hall with a large dance floor and live music every night that it's open.
Wednesdays and Thursdays feature acoustic artists, said Pierce, and Fridays and Saturdays feature bands.
The dance hall will feature local bands at first, but Pierce said the venue eventually plans to pull talent from Nashville.
On Friday, Feb. 23, the venue is hosting the band Stormcrazy from 9:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Southbound 49 on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments