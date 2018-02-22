Officials investigating apartment fire in North Myrtle Beach area

Horry County Fire Rescue is investigating an apartment fire that happened early Thursday morning in the North Myrtle Beach area, according to a social media post.
HCFR, North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue and Calabash Fire Rescue responded about 1:45 a.m. to 4350 Intercoastal Dr. to a second floor apartment on fire, the post states. The fire was located in the kitchen and one victim was removed and treated for minor injuries by fire rescue personnel, according to the post.
The fire was under control by 2 a.m. and a fire investigator was called to investigate the scene.
