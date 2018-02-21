Couple scrambles to save homeless camp from demolition

Sonya Jo Dunkle recovers belongings from her homeless camp as heavy equipment moves in to clear the area on Wednesday.
A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018.
Mark Anthony Mencini looks over the homeless camp he has lived in for six months, as workers clean up the remains of his belongings.
Mark Anthony Mencini takes a break after rushing to collect some of his belongings that were being removed during a clean up of his homeless camp. "Home is where you make it, we are just having to get what we can and skedaddle," Mencini said.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018 after a recent fire brought attention to a homeless camp on the property.
Sonya Jo Dunkle rushes to remove belongings from her camp in the woods as bulldozers begin moving in to clean up the site.
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Danny Knight, director of the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said he did not know there were people living on the site until after a recent fire. Signs were then posted warning residents the camp would be cleared but Mark Anthony Mencini said he misunderstood the sign’s message had just returned from an extended hospital stay.
A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Mark Anthony Mencini and Sonya Jo Dunkle said they had been living on the property for six months and misunderstood signs announcing the clean up. "Home is where you make it, we are just having to get what we can and skedaddle," Mencini said.
Sonya Jo Dunkle, upset over the demolition of her camp in the woods, presses her hands to her head as she rushes to remove belongings from the site.
Mark Anthony Mencini pushes shopping carts full of his belongings through the woods after the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clear the site of Mencini’s camp on Wednesday.
“Home is where you make it, we are just having to get what we can and skedaddle,” Mark Anthony Mencini said of leaving the camp he shared with Sonya Jo Dunkle.
A camp stove was the last item Mark Anthony Mencini removed from his camp site as bulldozers moved in to clear the site.
Mark Anthony Mencini holds his head in his hands and sits in an armchair in the woods a few hundred yards away from his old campsite, as bulldozers cleared the woods of much of his belongings. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Danny Knight, director of the Horry County Solid Waste Authority, said he did not know there were people living on the site until after a recent fire. Signs were then posted warning residents the camp would be cleared but Mark Anthony Mencini said he misunderstood the sign’s message had just returned from an extended hospital stay.
