Bulldozer cleans up Myrtle Beach area homeless camp after fire

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:28 Homeless camp clean up displaces local Myrtle Beach couple Pause 0:28 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 1:07 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 0:18 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 1:18 Tiny House Promo 2:17 Tiny House Builder in Conway 0:57 Animals rescued but two cats died in house fire. 1:00 Burning at Brookgreen provides woodpecker habitat 1:40 Quick ride down International Drive as the road nears completion 1:22 Dolphins off the Grand Strand coast Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

A couple were pushed from their homeless camp off Jason Boulevard when the Horry County Solid Waste Authority used heavy equipment to clean up it's property on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com