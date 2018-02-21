Drugs, nearly $42,000 seized in Myrtle Beach area apartment complex

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after Horry County police found almost 15 pounds of marijuana, a handgun and a little more than$42,000, according to a police report.
Lee Marvin Dennison, 32, is charged with one count of trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds after officers responded to Carriage Lane Row in the Myrtle Beach area on Feb. 15.
According to the report, officers were told about the stash from a worker of Chicora Realty after a walk-though of the property was done to check for any damage. During the walk-through of the unit, which was unoccupied at the time, the worker told officials he saw multiple bags of marijuana.
When officers arrived they saw "multiple small plastic bags of personal use amounts of a green leafy substance," and "a magazine loaded with what appeared to be 9mm ammunition on a table and a vacuum sealing device commonly used for preserving perishables," the report states.
Officials said that while they were on scene Dennison arrived where he was detained. Another suspect, Tiffany Michelle Ward, 29, of Myrtle Beach, who arrived on scene was also detained.
Ward was released without charges. Dennison is being detained at the City of Myrtle Beach jail.
