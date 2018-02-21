Missing mom and 1-month-old baby found safe

A woman and her 1-month-old baby who went missing on Friday have been found safe, according to a release from Horry County Police.
Authorities said Tuesday that 23-year-old Alexendra Edmonds and her baby were last seen near the Department of Social Services building in Conway.
On Saturday., police responded to a home in the Forestbrook area where a woman told officers that Edmonds was taken to the DSS office on Friday morning to drop off paperwork and that she hadn't heard from Edmonds since.
Comments