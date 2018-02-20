15-year-old reported missing from Myrtle Beach

Police Tuesday asked for help finding a 15-year-old girl last seen Sunday.
Horry County police said Karsyn Capps was possibly driving a burgundy 2005 Chevy Malibu with South Carolina tag PDN590.
She was last seen on Connemara Drive in Myrtle Beach. Police say Capps is 5'1 and weighs 98 pounds.
This is the second time Capps has been reported missing. Horry County police reported her missing with another 15 year old, Logan McBride, on Nov. 13, 2017.
A police report notes she likely ran away with her boyfriend again.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0307; @duncanreporting
