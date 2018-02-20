Horry County is demolishing houses. Are any in your neighborhood?

Horry County is about to demolish 11 residential homes throughout the county.
On Tuesday, council voted to allow Horry County Administrator Chris Eldridge to take "such actions as may be necessary" to demolish "dwellings unfit for human habitation."
Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said that the county uses complaints to decide which structures need to go.
"The current system is complaint-based," Moore said. "We receive complaints and recommendations are made based on those complaints. If citizens wish to submit a complaint, they can be in touch with our code enforcement department."
The houses being demolished are all in unincorporated Horry County. A complete list is below.
- 349 Stanley Drive in Murrells Inlet
- 426 Vereen Road in Murrells Inlet
- 101 Bridgecreek Drive in Myrtle Beach
- 1907 North Twisted Oaks Drive in Little River
- 501 Southern Pine Drive in Myrtle Beach
- 3585 Gordon Drive in Myrtle Beach
- 504 Topaz Avenue in Little River
- 1672 Racepath Street in Myrtle Beach
- 10990 McDowell Shortcut Road in Murrells Inlet
- 178 Underwood Road in Longs
- 8664 Highway 814 in Myrtle Beach
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments