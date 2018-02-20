Police looking for missing mom and infant

Horry County police are searching for a missing woman and her 1-month-old baby, according to a tweet from the HCPD.
Alexendra Edmonds, 23, was last seen near the DSS building in Conway, police said. She is described as a white female, standing at about 4'11 and weighs about 140 pounds, according to the authorities.
On Saturday, officers were called to a home in the Forestbrook area where a woman told police that Edmonds was dropped off at the DSS office in Conway on Friday morning at about 8:30 to drop off some paperwork. The woman hasn't heard from the victim since then, she told police.
The woman told police Edmonds and the baby "got a ride from an unknown person at the location to take her to look for a possible job," the report says.
The woman told police Edmonds has been living with her since late January, and that Edmonds moved into her home to "get away from a bad situation in Georgia with the infant's biological father," authorities said.
She said Edmonds may be traveling back to Georgia where she previously lived, according to a police report.
Officers were told the baby has a medical issue that has required multiple hospitalizations, the report states.
Anyone with information can contact the Horry County police tip line at 843-915-8477.
